Burger Wellington 2019
Wellington On A Plate 2019 is here!
From the 17-31 August, Wellington eateries will be serving up the best burgers on the season as a part of Burger Wellington - they're not around for long so make sure you book your table and get chomping!
Can't wait for the burgers? Check out what else is on offer HERE
The Arborist
AIN'T NO ROUTINE POUTINE
Angus beef patty with crunchy potato stix, sweet and smokey bacon bits, cheese curds, pickles, lettuce, burger sauce and gravy poured at the table in a Zaida's potato brioche bun, with an extra side of fully loaded poutine. Matched with Garage Project Weird Flex - Grapefruit, Cucumber and Celery Sour.
Artisan Dining House
SMOKE WITHOUT FIRE
Smokey braised lamb belly with rocket, chipotle aioli and cucumber pickle in a housemade sourdough bun, with hand-cut, triple-cooked fries with celery salt. Matched with Garage Project Weird Flex - Grapefruit, Cucumber and Celery Sour | $24
Aston Norwood Cafe
CRABALICIUS
Tempura crab with Asian miso slaw of red cabbage and shiitake mushrooms in a charcoal bun, with citrus kelp tempura green beans, broccoli and zucchini fries. Matched with Garage Project Hatsukoi - Neo Tokyo Lager | $24
Basque
IT'S NACHO USUAL BURGER
Double Seitan cream cheese stuffed patty, with nacho cheese sauce, corn-chip crumb, facon, iceberg lettuce, pickled red onion, chargrilled corn, jalapeño and tomato salsa in a soft corn bun, with corn chips and chilli cheese sauce. Matched with Garage Project Golden Path - Juicy Session Hazy IPA | $21
Beach Babylon
BY THE BURGER OF BABYLON
Persian fried chicken or vegan Persian fried ‘chicken’ with whipped feta (or vegan whipped feta), beetroot slaw, zucchini pickles, pomegranate ketchup and saffron aioli in a black sesame bun, with Phoenician hand-cut fries and tahini-garlic whip | $21
Bebemos
BURG OF TRICKS
Spiced ground turkey with a double cheese 'egg', beetroot bacon, crispy potato sticks, pickles, fried green tomato, rainbow corn and tarragon aioli in a potato bun, with sweet potato popcorn and mayo | $21
Bellamys by Logan Brown
THE COALITION
Prime Angus beef with ‘red’ onion, ‘green’ jalapeños, ‘black’ garlic, boozy cheese sauce and pickles in a potato bun, with thick cut fries | $23
Bethel Woods
DA BOMB
Cherry-smoked St Louis pork ribs with Black Doris barbeque sauce, ivory slaw, housemade dill pickles and Kapiti Havarti in a charcoal potato bun, with shoestring fries covered with nacho cheese and crushed cheese snacks | $24
Burger Liquor
THE HIGH STRIKER
Beef patty with Swiss cheese, pulled-pork, apple, roasted peanut slaw, toffee caramel barbeque sauce and mustard mayo in a popcorn-butter glazed Arobake bun | $17
Capitol
COULIBIAC CLASSIC
Manuka smoked and seared salmon with sauteed mushrooms, baby spinach and sauce choron in a brioche bun, with hand-ripped chips | $28
Charley Noble
THE RED ROOSTER
Confit chicken thigh with grilled chorizo, smoked Gouda, sesame slaw, pickled jalapeños and housemade barbeque sauce on a red Brezelmania bun, with crispy chicken skin | $26
Chow
WAGYU SPRING ROLL CHEESEBURGER
Wagyu beef and Cheddar encased in a spring roll with housemade sesame pickles, Chow burger sauce and shredded greens in a soft roll, with Togarashi spiced fries | $15
Coco at The Roxy
COCO'S GREEN BURGER
Monkfish tikka with organic lemon compote, spiced onion and house cultured raita with chickpea chips and kiwiberry chutney | $26
Coene's
IT'S A SCAM
Grass-fed beef patty with smoked oyster barbeque sauce, black cherry tree smoked bacon, Coene's Detroit pickles and goats cheese, edible sand and bourbon barrel aged dipping sauce on a charcoal bourbon potato bun, with crumbed scampi | $25
Concrete Bar & Restaurant
ANAESTHETIC PLEASURE
Fried Sichuan chicken thigh with spicy orange jelly, kawakawa leaves and candied orange on a sesame seed milk bun, with sesame kawakawa slaw | $16
Dillinger's
SMOKEY & THE BRISKET
Pohutukawa-smoked wagyu brisket with smoked beef fat Bongusto mac ‘n' cheese, dill pickles and Old Bay mayonnaise in a smoked potato bun, with crinkle cut chips and black marrow-naisse | $24
Dockside
LOLA HAD A LITTLE BEEF
Beef Wellington burger with aged beef, mushroom, pickled cabbage, watercress, and Garage Project Lola Cherry Cola jus in a puff pastry ‘bun’, with duck fat roasties | $24
Dragonfly
BANGKOK BURGER
Fried Thai green curry free-range chicken thigh with coconut and lime relish, spiced eggplant, pickled green pepper, green papaya, shallot and coriander in a Clareville Bakery pandan bun, with shoestring fries and nam jim salt | $25
Flamingo Joe's
MINDS EYE VIEW
Grass-fed beef burger with smoked oyster and bacon jam, beefsteak tomatoes, grilled onions and cambozola cheese in a pink flamingo brioche bun, with tempura prawns and Sriracha cocktail sauce | $24
Fratelli
CICCIO BELLO
Porchetta, apple chutney, red cabbage slaw and mayo in an Arobake potato bun, with crispy pork skin skewer and shoestring fries | $23
Hippopotamus
BOURGEOIS BURGER HIGH TEA
Burger High Tea including Zelati’s cookie s'mores; wagyu, truffle aioli and onion slider and Woody’s free-range pork cheek, Granny Smith and candied bacon slider and more | $45
Hot Sauce
BANG BAO-BUN BURGER
Tumeric spiced ‘Ayam Penyet’ chicken thighs with achar slaw, honey lime sambal and crispy chicken skin in a house-baked bao bun, with smokey shaker fries with smoked seaweed and sweet curry sauce | $22
Hummingbird
CHEESE BURGER
Beef patty with cheese, gherkin, mustard and smokey tomato ketchup on a Shelly Bay Bakery milk bun, with shoestring fries | $16
Juniper
THE LITTLE LAMBIE
Lamb patty with peri-peri romesco, lettuce, red onion, Cheddar, cucumber and mint sauce in a milk bun, with beer-battered fries | $23
Kelburn Village Pub
ROSEMARY SMOKE AND MIRRORS
Wagyu beef patty with Cheddar, tempura oyster mushrooms, mesclun, tomato and barbeque aioli on a smoked rosemary and charcoal bun, with shoestring fries | $23
La Bella Italia
HAMBURGER AL FORMAGGIO
Pan roasted beef burger with gorgonzola piccante, rocket and pesto on a toasted ciabatta bun | $19
Lulu
BIG KAHUNA
Angus beef patty with crumbed Camembert, charcoal roasted pineapple, smokey bacon, lettuce, tomato, sweet and sour pickles, pineapple mayo and island barbeque sauce in a potato brioche bun, with seasoned curly fries | $25
Nikau Cafe
NIKAU BIG VEGGIE
Tofu marinated in a soy sauce and sesame oil with mushroom, garlic, dill and onion patty, pickled beetroot, carrot and coconut cream satay sauce in a housemade sourdough brioche bun, with deep fried potato skins and kimchi aioli | $21
Olive
HIGH ON MISS PIGGY'S SUPPLY
Slow cooked pork belly with apple slaw, hemp seed dukkah and caramelised miso mayonnaise in a potato bun | $20
One Fat Bird
FOUR AND TWEETY PIE
Confit duck leg with duck liver pâté and plum relish in a brioche bun, with potato coins and Bourbon rye dipping sauce | $24
One80
OH LA LA
Beef patty stuffed with braised beef short rib with foie gras, Morbier cheese, and truffle butter in a milk bun, with French fries | $33
Park Kitchen
TRUMP TOWER
Two aged-beef patties with manuka-smoked bacon, buffalo Cheddar, Boston pickles, American mustard and tomato relish on a milk bun, with crinkle-cut potato fries and Pinot Noir salt | $21
Pram Beach
VIETNAMESE PORK BURGER
Pork and ginger patty with pickled vegetables and Vietnamese caramel barbeque sauce on a homemade bun | $19
Salty Pidgin
CRUSIN' ON THE INTERISLANDER
Wagyu beef patty with crispy Stewart Island muttonbird, celeriac remoulade and wasabi root, with shoestring fries and hay-smoked gravy | $28
Spring Kitchen
GARDEN OF FIVE SENSES
Organic free-range lamb flap with Garage Project Aro Noir adobo glaze, buldak fire sauce, spring onion sambal, daikon kimchi and Cheddar in a baguette bun, with shake-it-up fries | $20
St John's Bar & Restaurant
THE 'CHA CHA'
Peri peri chicken thigh with smashed avo, fried halloumi, cos lettuce and ranch dressing in a Zaida's brioche bun, with fries | $21
The Botanist
THE BRISK TAKER
Sticky barbeque seitan brisket with melted vegan cheese, pickles, carrot slaw and American mustard in a blueberry bun, with crispy potatoes and cheese sauce | $22
The Butcher and Brewer
BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S
Pork patty with smoked bacon, poached egg, grilled portobello mushroom, semi-roast tomato, fried bread, hollandaise and tomato ketchup in a bagel bun with salt and vinegar kumara strands | $24
The Bresolin
THE POUTINE BURGER
Handmade all beef patty with braised beef short rib gravy, American cheese, cheese curds, matchstick fries, pickles, table onion and house mayo in a milk bun, with steak fries and ketchup | $23
The Green Man Pub
TAHR FOR THE TUCKER
Wild tahr and pork patty with kawakawa rubbed thick-cut pork belly bacon, grapefruit and cucumber pickle, chedd-onnaise, smoked tomato relish and butterhead lettuce in a Zaida's horopito potato bun, with rosemary sea salt fries and herb mayo | $22
The Hudson
COMING OF AGE
House-aged wagyu beef patty with house-cured crispy prosciutto, aged Black Jack Cheddar, fresh spinach, pickles, compressed tomato, black garlic aioli and Hudson ketchup, in a chilli milk bun, with bacon crisps | $25
The Library
DO YOU LIKE GREEN EGGS AND HAM?
Carello del Gelato ham and maple chocolate dipped ice cream patty with white chocolate egg and raspberry ketchup in a Sixes and Sevens doughnut bun | $14
The Old Bailey
SMOKE & FIRE
Chuck beef patty cooked in smoked butter with melted aged Cheddar, maple candied bacon, pickle, beetroot, cabbage and fire roasted pepper mayo in a Zaida's potato bun, with crinkle cut fries | $22
The Old Quarter
LADY GÀ GÀ
Twice-cooked free-range chicken marinated with ginger, five-spice and turmeric served with fresh salad, tomato and housemade mayonnaise on a brioche bun, with fried baby corn ‘chips’ and sweet chilli sauce | $19
The Tasting Room
SCHNITZ BLITZ
Beef schnitzel with sauerkraut slaw, lemon caper mayo in a pretzel style Bretzelmania bun, with waffle fries and gravy | $20
Union Square
WAGYU WRANGLER
Wagyu beef burger with whipped goats cheese, tomato and chilli jam and crispy onion bits on a Gruyere bun, with triple-cooked fries | $24
Waimea
HAMBERG"ER"
Bratwurst patty with bacon belly, sauerkraut, dill pickles, Kapiti Te Horo Swiss cheese and relish in a housemade bun, with potato fries | $24
Waterfront Bar
THE GREEK
Grilled lamb, garlic and rosemary patty with Kingsmeade feta, roasted capsicum, red onion and hummus on a homemade bun, with cheesy kumara fries | $24