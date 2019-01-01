Burger Wellington 2019

Wellington On A Plate 2019 is here!

From the 17-31 August, Wellington eateries will be serving up the best burgers on the season as a part of Burger Wellington - they're not around for long so make sure you book your table and get chomping!

Lulu / Fratelli

AIN'T NO ROUTINE POUTINE

Angus beef patty with crunchy potato stix, sweet and smokey bacon bits, cheese curds, pickles, lettuce, burger sauce and gravy poured at the table in a Zaida's potato brioche bun, with an extra side of fully loaded poutine. Matched with Garage Project Weird Flex - Grapefruit, Cucumber and Celery Sour.

SMOKE WITHOUT FIRE

Smokey braised lamb belly with rocket, chipotle aioli and cucumber pickle in a housemade sourdough bun, with hand-cut, triple-cooked fries with celery salt. Matched with Garage Project Weird Flex - Grapefruit, Cucumber and Celery Sour | $24

CRABALICIUS

Tempura crab with Asian miso slaw of red cabbage and shiitake mushrooms in a charcoal bun, with citrus kelp tempura green beans, broccoli and zucchini fries. Matched with Garage Project Hatsukoi - Neo Tokyo Lager | $24

IT'S NACHO USUAL BURGER

Double Seitan cream cheese stuffed patty, with nacho cheese sauce, corn-chip crumb, facon, iceberg lettuce, pickled red onion, chargrilled corn, jalapeño and tomato salsa in a soft corn bun, with corn chips and chilli cheese sauce. Matched with Garage Project Golden Path - Juicy Session Hazy IPA | $21

BY THE BURGER OF BABYLON

Persian fried chicken or vegan Persian fried ‘chicken’ with whipped feta (or vegan whipped feta), beetroot slaw, zucchini pickles, pomegranate ketchup and saffron aioli in a black sesame bun, with Phoenician hand-cut fries and tahini-garlic whip | $21

BURG OF TRICKS

Spiced ground turkey with a double cheese 'egg', beetroot bacon, crispy potato sticks, pickles, fried green tomato, rainbow corn and tarragon aioli in a potato bun, with sweet potato popcorn and mayo | $21

THE COALITION

Prime Angus beef with ‘red’ onion, ‘green’ jalapeños, ‘black’ garlic, boozy cheese sauce and pickles in a potato bun, with thick cut fries | $23

DA BOMB

Cherry-smoked St Louis pork ribs with Black Doris barbeque sauce, ivory slaw, housemade dill pickles and Kapiti Havarti in a charcoal potato bun, with shoestring fries covered with nacho cheese and crushed cheese snacks | $24

THE HIGH STRIKER

Beef patty with Swiss cheese, pulled-pork, apple, roasted peanut slaw, toffee caramel barbeque sauce and mustard mayo in a popcorn-butter glazed Arobake bun | $17

COULIBIAC CLASSIC

Manuka smoked and seared salmon with sauteed mushrooms, baby spinach and sauce choron in a brioche bun, with hand-ripped chips | $28

THE RED ROOSTER

Confit chicken thigh with grilled chorizo, smoked Gouda, sesame slaw, pickled jalapeños and housemade barbeque sauce on a red Brezelmania bun, with crispy chicken skin | $26

WAGYU SPRING ROLL CHEESEBURGER

Wagyu beef and Cheddar encased in a spring roll with housemade sesame pickles, Chow burger sauce and shredded greens in a soft roll, with Togarashi spiced fries | $15

COCO'S GREEN BURGER

Monkfish tikka with organic lemon compote, spiced onion and house cultured raita with chickpea chips and kiwiberry chutney | $26

IT'S A SCAM

Grass-fed beef patty with smoked oyster barbeque sauce, black cherry tree smoked bacon, Coene's Detroit pickles and goats cheese, edible sand and bourbon barrel aged dipping sauce on a charcoal bourbon potato bun, with crumbed scampi | $25

ANAESTHETIC PLEASURE

Fried Sichuan chicken thigh with spicy orange jelly, kawakawa leaves and candied orange on a sesame seed milk bun, with sesame kawakawa slaw | $16

SMOKEY & THE BRISKET

Pohutukawa-smoked wagyu brisket with smoked beef fat Bongusto mac ‘n' cheese, dill pickles and Old Bay mayonnaise in a smoked potato bun, with crinkle cut chips and black marrow-naisse | $24

The Library / Dragonfly

LOLA HAD A LITTLE BEEF

Beef Wellington burger with aged beef, mushroom, pickled cabbage, watercress, and Garage Project Lola Cherry Cola jus in a puff pastry ‘bun’, with duck fat roasties | $24

BANGKOK BURGER

Fried Thai green curry free-range chicken thigh with coconut and lime relish, spiced eggplant, pickled green pepper, green papaya, shallot and coriander in a Clareville Bakery pandan bun, with shoestring fries and nam jim salt | $25

MINDS EYE VIEW

Grass-fed beef burger with smoked oyster and bacon jam, beefsteak tomatoes, grilled onions and cambozola cheese in a pink flamingo brioche bun, with tempura prawns and Sriracha cocktail sauce | $24

CICCIO BELLO

Porchetta, apple chutney, red cabbage slaw and mayo in an Arobake potato bun, with crispy pork skin skewer and shoestring fries | $23

BOURGEOIS BURGER HIGH TEA

Burger High Tea including Zelati’s cookie s'mores; wagyu, truffle aioli and onion slider and Woody’s free-range pork cheek, Granny Smith and candied bacon slider and more | $45

BANG BAO-BUN BURGER

Tumeric spiced ‘Ayam Penyet’ chicken thighs with achar slaw, honey lime sambal and crispy chicken skin in a house-baked bao bun, with smokey shaker fries with smoked seaweed and sweet curry sauce | $22



CHEESE BURGER

Beef patty with cheese, gherkin, mustard and smokey tomato ketchup on a Shelly Bay Bakery milk bun, with shoestring fries | $16

THE LITTLE LAMBIE

Lamb patty with peri-peri romesco, lettuce, red onion, Cheddar, cucumber and mint sauce in a milk bun, with beer-battered fries | $23

ROSEMARY SMOKE AND MIRRORS

Wagyu beef patty with Cheddar, tempura oyster mushrooms, mesclun, tomato and barbeque aioli on a smoked rosemary and charcoal bun, with shoestring fries | $23

HAMBURGER AL FORMAGGIO

Pan roasted beef burger with gorgonzola piccante, rocket and pesto on a toasted ciabatta bun | $19

BIG KAHUNA

Angus beef patty with crumbed Camembert, charcoal roasted pineapple, smokey bacon, lettuce, tomato, sweet and sour pickles, pineapple mayo and island barbeque sauce in a potato brioche bun, with seasoned curly fries | $25

NIKAU BIG VEGGIE

Tofu marinated in a soy sauce and sesame oil with mushroom, garlic, dill and onion patty, pickled beetroot, carrot and coconut cream satay sauce in a housemade sourdough brioche bun, with deep fried potato skins and kimchi aioli | $21

HIGH ON MISS PIGGY'S SUPPLY

Slow cooked pork belly with apple slaw, hemp seed dukkah and caramelised miso mayonnaise in a potato bun | $20

FOUR AND TWEETY PIE

Confit duck leg with duck liver pâté and plum relish in a brioche bun, with potato coins and Bourbon rye dipping sauce | $24

OH LA LA

Beef patty stuffed with braised beef short rib with foie gras, Morbier cheese, and truffle butter in a milk bun, with French fries | $33

TRUMP TOWER

Two aged-beef patties with manuka-smoked bacon, buffalo Cheddar, Boston pickles, American mustard and tomato relish on a milk bun, with crinkle-cut potato fries and Pinot Noir salt | $21

Chow / Park Kitchen

VIETNAMESE PORK BURGER

Pork and ginger patty with pickled vegetables and Vietnamese caramel barbeque sauce on a homemade bun | $19

CRUSIN' ON THE INTERISLANDER

Wagyu beef patty with crispy Stewart Island muttonbird, celeriac remoulade and wasabi root, with shoestring fries and hay-smoked gravy | $28

GARDEN OF FIVE SENSES

Organic free-range lamb flap with Garage Project Aro Noir adobo glaze, buldak fire sauce, spring onion sambal, daikon kimchi and Cheddar in a baguette bun, with shake-it-up fries | $20

THE 'CHA CHA'

Peri peri chicken thigh with smashed avo, fried halloumi, cos lettuce and ranch dressing in a Zaida's brioche bun, with fries | $21

THE BRISK TAKER

Sticky barbeque seitan brisket with melted vegan cheese, pickles, carrot slaw and American mustard in a blueberry bun, with crispy potatoes and cheese sauce | $22

BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S

Pork patty with smoked bacon, poached egg, grilled portobello mushroom, semi-roast tomato, fried bread, hollandaise and tomato ketchup in a bagel bun with salt and vinegar kumara strands | $24

THE POUTINE BURGER

Handmade all beef patty with braised beef short rib gravy, American cheese, cheese curds, matchstick fries, pickles, table onion and house mayo in a milk bun, with steak fries and ketchup | $23

TAHR FOR THE TUCKER

Wild tahr and pork patty with kawakawa rubbed thick-cut pork belly bacon, grapefruit and cucumber pickle, chedd-onnaise, smoked tomato relish and butterhead lettuce in a Zaida's horopito potato bun, with rosemary sea salt fries and herb mayo | $22

COMING OF AGE

House-aged wagyu beef patty with house-cured crispy prosciutto, aged Black Jack Cheddar, fresh spinach, pickles, compressed tomato, black garlic aioli and Hudson ketchup, in a chilli milk bun, with bacon crisps | $25

DO YOU LIKE GREEN EGGS AND HAM?

Carello del Gelato ham and maple chocolate dipped ice cream patty with white chocolate egg and raspberry ketchup in a Sixes and Sevens doughnut bun | $14

SMOKE & FIRE

Chuck beef patty cooked in smoked butter with melted aged Cheddar, maple candied bacon, pickle, beetroot, cabbage and fire roasted pepper mayo in a Zaida's potato bun, with crinkle cut fries | $22

LADY GÀ GÀ

Twice-cooked free-range chicken marinated with ginger, five-spice and turmeric served with fresh salad, tomato and housemade mayonnaise on a brioche bun, with fried baby corn ‘chips’ and sweet chilli sauce | $19

SCHNITZ BLITZ

Beef schnitzel with sauerkraut slaw, lemon caper mayo in a pretzel style Bretzelmania bun, with waffle fries and gravy | $20

WAGYU WRANGLER

Wagyu beef burger with whipped goats cheese, tomato and chilli jam and crispy onion bits on a Gruyere bun, with triple-cooked fries | $24

HAMBERG"ER"

Bratwurst patty with bacon belly, sauerkraut, dill pickles, Kapiti Te Horo Swiss cheese and relish in a housemade bun, with potato fries | $24

THE GREEK

Grilled lamb, garlic and rosemary patty with Kingsmeade feta, roasted capsicum, red onion and hummus on a homemade bun, with cheesy kumara fries | $24