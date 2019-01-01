American Express Restaurant Month Is Here!

Heart of the City’s American Express Restaurant Month is returning this August to showcase the city centre’s diverse dining scene across 31 days of foodie experiences.

More than 100 city centre restaurants are taking part in this year’s event, which kicks off on 1 August and includes a calendar packed full of unique dining experiences – from the return of the popular Chef Dining Series and more than 25 one-off events to special set menus offered at three price points; $25, $40 and $55+.

We've picked our favourite menus on offer - see them below!

$25

Bao Baby Bao - $25 for a 2 course dinner

Options include Korean fried chicken wings and Bang-Bang chicken salad

Bonz Cajun Kitchen - $25 for a 2 course dinner & lunch

Options include buffalo wings in original, chipotle or Holy Habanero served with blue cheese dressing, Jamaican jerk chicken

Frida Cocina Mexicana & Tequila Bar - $25 for a 2 course lunch

or $40 for a 3 course dinner | options include roasted & spiced mild chunky salsa roja, Burrito Mexicano hand wrapped tortilla with refried beans, Mexican rice, mozzarella, topped with salsa ranchera, served with corn chips & salad

Grasshopper - $25 for a 2 course dinner & lunch

Includes Pad Phed Mhu prik Thai Orn (pork & green peppercorn curry) with coconut rice, pavlova with mango sorbet

Lowbrow. - $25 for a 2 course dinner & lunch

Includes Big Nugg Sando with free range chicken nugget patty, McClure's pickles, mayo & shredded iceberg served with fries, salted pretzel sundae

Monsoon Poon - $25 for a 2 course dinner & lunch

Includes firecracker chicken burger with Monsoon Poon's famous wok fried chilli-breaded chicken drenched in Malaysian chilli sambal, Kohu Road vanilla ice cream

Seven - $25 for a 3 course dinner & lunch

Options include Big Glory Bay salmon taco & salsa, BBQ char siu bao with hoisin mayo, spring onion & pork crackling, spinach & oyster mushroom dumplings with tofu & ginger soy

Thai Street Restaurant - $25 for a 2 course dinner

Includes spring roll with vermicelli & vegetable, Mussaman beef curry with potato served with roti pastry

That's Amore - $25 for a 2 course dinner + drink

Options include peppino pizza with fior di latte, Italian sausages, mushroom & spinach parmesan, chocolate gelato matched with San Pellegrino drink

The Culpeper - $25 for a 2 course dinner & lunch

Options include lamb merguez corn dog with hazelnut dukkah spice, date & whipped feta dressing, crispy pork cheek scrumpet with ‘burnt end’ beans

The Seafood Kitchen - $25 for a 2 course dinner & lunch

Options include deep fried salt & pepper calamari with aioli, pot of NZ green lipped mussels cooked in coconut fusion & Island aromatic spices

Xuxu Dumpling Bar - $25 for a 2 course dinner & lunch + a glass of wine

Options include choice of any 2 baskets of dumplings matched with a glass of Opawa Pinot Gris wine or Yalumba Barossa Grenache Shiraz Mataro

$40

Astor Taps Bar & Eatery - $40 for a 2 course dinner

or $55 for a 3 course dinner | options include ground wild venison meatballs with a hint of spice, Paella Valencia boneless chicken morsels with chorizo, squid, clams, mussels & vegetables poached in paella rice, turmeric rhubarb panna cotta with fruit coulis & hokey pokey ice cream to finish

Besos Latinos - $40 for a 2 course dinner + drink

Options include Peruvian ceviche and foot-long taco with beef, chicken or vegetarian

Cafe Hanoi - $40 for a 3 course vegan dinner

Vegan set menu includes crispy kumara rice paper rolls with hoisin peanut dipping sauce, aromatic curry with new potato, steamed & stir-fried eggplant, sweet soy & black pepper tofu with steamed Shanghai bok choy, green papaya salad, steamed jasmine rice. Dessert options include citrus palm sugar & spice crème brûlée, Marou dark chocolate delice with sour cherry sorbet

Dirty Laundry - $40 for a 2 course dinner & lunch

Options include market fish ceviche, green lipped mussels in white wine, chilli, garlic & grilled ciabatta served with truffle parmesan shoestring fries

Ela Cuisine - $40 for a 2 course dinner + a glass of wine

Includes papadam & dips and paneer masala matched with a glass of Aunstfield Sauvignon Blanc wine

Euro - $40 for a 3 course lunch

or $65 for a 3 course dinner | options include Muscovy duck tacos, crayfish raviolo with market fish, shellfish ragout, vanilla, fennel, treacle tart ginger yuzu Bosc pear & ginger ice cream to finish. Lunch options include salt & pepper squid with sambal mayo, lemon, coriander oil, mushroom risotto with truffle mascarpone & chive oil, treacle tart ginger yuzu Bosc pear with ginger ice cream.

Ima Cuisine - $40 for a 2 course dinner

Options include mezze platter of Middle Eastern delights with a choice of lamb or vegan kibbeh, Lebanese lamb shoulder & sides for the table, knafeh

Mai Thai Restaurant - $40 for a 2 course dinner

Options include Gai Satay grilled chicken satay with spicy peanut sauce, Gaeng Karee Pla aromatic yellow curry with blud cod fillet with Jasmine rice

Mexico - $40 for a 2 course dinner + drink

Includes pork belly braised in almond milk, nutmeg, cinnamon spices, beetroot mojo, tequila & agave glaze, spiced red apple relish, fried patatas, smoky oil green beans & pork crackling, matched with a Mexican Bellini

NEO - $40 for a 3 course dinner & lunch

Options include beer brined crayfish & Västerbotten tarte, dill, venison daube with Kroppkaka dumpling & lingonberry, cardamom ice cream with gingerbread

Ostro - $40 for a 2 course lunch

or $55 for a 3 course dinner | lunch includes harmony pork croquettes, fresh pappardelle with braised beef, pancetta, mushrooms, roasted onions. Dinner includes Clevedon buffalo mozzarella, roasted market fish with squash puree, pickled cucumber, chilli & salted salmon, Callebaut chocolate mousse

Pilkington's - $40 for a 2 course dinner & lunch + a glass of wine

Includes ceviche with Goan curry, Hawke's Bay lamb with textures of cauliflowers, kumara fondanta, nasturtium, rosemary jus matched with a glass of Two Paddocks Pinot Noir wine

Soul Bar - $40 for a 2 course dinner & lunch

Options include smoked chicken live pâté with sweet & sour date syrup & grilled sourdough, ricotta cavatelli with homemade pork sausage & truffle, crème fraîche panna cotta

The Bluestone Room - $40 for a 2 course menu

Options include grass fed beef cured tartare with lemon, twice-cooked crispy pork belly with caramelised onion puree, black pudding & charred asparagus

The Kimchi Project - $40 for a 3 course dinner

or $40 for a 3 course vegan dinner | includes white kimchi aglio et olio and either Korean BBQ beef short rib with ginseng sauce or a Korean Buddha bowl.

The Shakespeare Hotel Bar & Brewery - $40 for a 2 course dinner & lunch

Options include crumbed chicken fillet, pan fried juicy tiger prawns, slow braised lamb shank, St. Louis BBQ spare ribs with coleslaw and fries.

$55+

1947 - $60 or a two course dinner & lunch + a glass of wine

Options include paneer maska, Purani Dilli (Old Delhi) korma served with butter naan and matched with a glass of Loveblock Gewurztraminer wine

Azabu - $60 for a shared platter

The Azabu Platter includes tempura prawns, chicken katsu, karaage chicken, assorted tempura vegetables, rice & edamame

Baduzzi - $69 for a 3 course dinner & lunch + a glass of wine

Includes handcrafted stracciatella & aubergine baked over coals with grilled piadina, cannelloni with spinach & Il Casaro ricotta, ricotta cannoli with citrus & bitter chocolate matched with a glass of Allegrini Pinot Grigio

Beast & Butterflies - $25 for a 2 course lunch

or $55 for a 3 course dinner | options include market fish ceviche with pickled ginger gel, braised beef with rendang curry, matcha panna cotta with mixed berries, champagne jellies, cherry sorbet & almond biscotti

Botswana Butchery - $55 for a 2 course dinner & lunch

Options include steak, eggs & chips with signature black rump cap & Wagyu fat chips, apple & rhubarb crumble with cinnamon ice cream & vanilla foam

Clooney - $120 for a 4 course dinner

4 course build your own degustation menu with 3 canapés $120: options include Alpine salmon with green apple & grapefruit, pork terrine with carrot & chestnut, lamb tartar with oyster & sea banana

Cooke's Restaurant - $55 for a 3 course dinner & lunch

Options include orange braised duck with truffle pudding & carrot, grass fed beef with potato pave & chimichurri, rhubarb frangipane & clotted cream

Ebisu - $65 for a 3+ course dinner

Includes seared beef tataki to start, prawn dumplings with ginger soy & shaved almond, teriyaki chicken with Ebisu signature sauce & white truffle oil, white chocolate fondant

Feriza's - $55 for a 3 course dinner

Options include Turkish meatballs, Ottoman eggplant oven roasted and topped with onion, capsicum, mushroom, tomato with tzatziki, saffron pilaf & labneh, Ke?kül (Turkish style almond pudding) served with hazelnuts & berry ice cream to finish

Giraffe - $40 for a 2 course lunch

or $65 for a 3+ course dinner | options include hummus flatbread to start, modern Caprese salad, Harissa lamb shank with wild onion buttermilk sauce, pickled raisins & roti, Simon's chocolate pudding to finish. Lunch options include Giraffe crudo trevally, sour plum, ginger, marinated mushroom, porcini mushroom risotto with smashed peas & Parmigiano-Reggiano

Harbourside Ocean Bar & Grill - $55 for a 2 course dinner & lunch

Options include spiced NZ green lipped mussels with tomato, white beans, chorizo & grilled sourdough, crispy skin snapper fillet with wasabi potato puree, wasabi foam, pickled daikon, ginger & radish, micro salad

Katsura Japanese Restaurant - $55 for a 3 course dinner & lunch

Options include unagi temaki with spicy tuna in crispy kawa, butcher's cut of Wakanui sirloin, prime lamb rack, free range chicken, green tea cheesecake with chocolate caramel tempura to finish

Kura Sake Bar - $55 for a 2 course dinner menu

Options include fresh sashimi & nigiri sushi, silken tofu simmered in a light dashi broth

Oyster & Chop - $55 for a 2 course dinner & lunch

Options include half dozen fresh oysters, Moroccan lamb fattoush with slow cooked Moroccan lamb tossed through Middle Eastern salad & drizzled with garlic yoghurt, whisky chocolate cake

The Grove - $99 for a 3 course dinner

A secret 3 course degustation menu from seasonal produce.

